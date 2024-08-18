Elections in Saxony on September 1st, Afd at 32% ahead of CDU (29%). Sahra Wagenknecht’s Alliance (BSW) soars

The German government is trembling Olaf ScholzIn Saxony, the main state (region) of former communist Germany, the far-right anti-immigrant AfD is taking flight in view of local elections on Sunday 1 September.

Supporters of the far right Alternative for Germany (Afd) surpass those of the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in the eastern state of Saxony, according to an INSA poll released ahead of the elections to renew the state parliament scheduled for September 1 in the eastern state. The AfD would get 32% of the vote, followed by the CDU with 29% and then the Alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW – anti-system, populist, far-left, harking back to the communist regime of the GDR), with 15%. Poor results for the other parties – including those of the coalition that governs at the federal level, namely the Social Democrats, the Green Party and the liberals of the FDP – who could struggle to overcome the minimum threshold required to enter parliament, 5%, according to the survey.

Saxony is currently governed by a coalition between CDU, SPD and Greens and the poll shows support for the latter two at around 5%, around the threshold. The left-wing party Die Linke also gets 5% of the vote. The FDP, with 2% of the vote, would once again be below the threshold and the Free Voters just below the 5% threshold with 4%. In the poll, 27% of those interviewed said they were confident in their decision – for those who chose to vote. Afdwhile 23% are convinced they will do so for the CDU and 12% for the BSW.

If these results were confirmed, in the East the extreme and anti-system forces would have the majority in the regional parliament with the SPD in Scholz and the Greens who risk being left out below 5%. A truly sensational figure that could lead to a political earthquake in Berlin with very strong instability for the main country of the European Union.

