The German Davis Cup team travels to Tokyo on September 12th and 13th. The Japanese tennis association announced the venue for the crucial encounter in the fight for the qualification for the final round in Bologna. Germany had prevailed in the first round against Israel 3-1, Japan won 3: 2 against Great Britain. “The Ariake Kolosseum is an excellent facility that awakens beautiful memories of the 2021 Olympic Games and is also known to many players through the ATP tournament. It is gratifying that we do not have to accept changes to the flooring after the US Open, ”said team boss Michael Kohlmann.

At the Olympic facility, Alexander Zverev (Hamburg) won gold on Hartplatz in 2021, but that the top player opened for Germany in autumn is unlikely. The game against Japan takes place immediately after the US Open in New York and in front of the Laver Cup in San Francisco, where Zverev is a regular guest, but even without Zverev, the German team pays off opportunities for the next victory and the leap to the final tournament of the best Eight nations in November in Italy. With Japan, the long history of the Davis Cup only came to the second meeting: in 1993 Germany had lost 1: 4 in Berlin.