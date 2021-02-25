D.irrespective of the pandemic, global military spending rose again last year. The London Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) recorded a new high of 1.83 trillion US dollars in its annual report “The Military Balance” published on Thursday. At the same time, growth flattened slightly. The IISS put it at 3.9 percent for 2020. In 2019 it was 4.4 percent.

The two states, which already have by far the largest military budgets, remained the main drivers of the increase. Washington and Beijing accounted for two thirds of the global growth. America’s defense spending totaled $ 738 billion last year, while IISS researchers estimate China’s 2020 budget at $ 193.3 billion, followed by India (64.1), the United Kingdom (61.5) and Russia (60.6) .

Saudi Arabia, which was in third place the previous year, fell back to ninth in the list of countries with the highest military spending as a result of a methodological adjustment of the IISS. For the Saudi Kingdom, the institute recorded $ 48.5 billion in pure military spending in 2020. In the previous year it was 78.4, as other security and administrative expenses were also included. Germany ranks seventh behind France with $ 51.3 billion.



Chinese soldiers at a parade in October 2019

The upward trend in spending should continue again in the coming year. Despite massive economic slumps, most states have not yet made any cuts in their defense budgets for 2021. However, the IISS reckons that the consequences of the pandemic could affect military spending in 2022 and 2023. As a reason, the researchers cite their observations after the economic and financial crisis in 2008, as a result of which it also took a while for the economic effects to be reflected in defense budgets.

For the European NATO countries, the IISS recorded an average increase in defense spending on gross domestic product from 1.52 to 1.64 percent in the Corona year. The value matters because the member states of the alliance have committed to increasing their budgets to two percent. So far, only a few members have achieved this goal. The main reason for the increase is the average economic slump in the countries of the European NATO countries of seven percent – with stable military spending. As soon as the economies recover or the defense budgets are cut, the states will move further away from the NATO target.