International game, part I of III. In the first of the three games during the current international break, the DFB team missed a three-time lead against Turkey – in the end, Germany only managed a draw.
Gates:
1: 0 Draxler (45th + 1)
1: 1 Tufan (50th)
2: 1 Neuhaus (58th)
2: 2 Karaca (67th)
3: 2 Waldschmidt (82nd)
3: 3 Karaman (90th + 4)
Jogi Löw mainly offered players from the second row against the Turks, Flo Neuhaus was allowed to celebrate his DFB debut in the starting XI. The last scolded Draxler led the team as captain on the field and after seven minutes provided the first notable scene of the game. The PSG professional scored the alleged 1-0 – but as he was offside by a foot, the hit was rightly denied.
After that, Turkey created a goal threat, but neither Karaca nor Yazici brought the ball into Leno’s goal from a promising position. The guests generally knew how to prevent the DFB team from flowing early, were very confident defensively and tried to put pinpricks offensive again and again.
The German team, on the other hand, noticed that they had never been on the pitch in this constellation and found it really difficult to create opportunities. Except for Draxler’s offside goal, only Julian Brandt managed to close the Turkish goal halfway dangerously after just under half an hour. Otherwise it was a sedate and boring appearance.
When everyone was expecting the break whistle, the Löw-Elf finally struck. After Henrichs won the ball brilliantly, the ball reached Draxler via Brandt and Havertz, who kept calm in front of Turkey goalkeeper Günok and made it 1-0. This half-time lead had really not emerged before.
The fans in front of the TV sets were not very enthusiastic about the performance of the DFB team:
The second half was at least livelier and, above all, had goal area scenes to offer. Only five minutes after the restart, Turkey, in the person of Tufan, made the equalizer 1-1 – the goal was preceded by a loss of ball by Schulz. But only a few minutes later, debutant Neuhaus met for renewed German leadership. After a really fine combination with Havertz, the Gladbach player carefully slipped the ball into the far corner – a great goal that the DFB team finally showed its class.
The joy did not last long, however – and again Neuhaus was in focus. The youngster was the last man to lose the ball to Karaca, who gave Leno no chance in a one-on-one and equalized for the second time. Neuhaus’ loss of the ball was based on a clear foul play by the Turks, which the very, very weak referee team did not punish that evening.
Germany did not let the goal get them down and struck back in the 82nd minute. A cross from Gosens was inadequately cleared by the Turkish back line – Waldschmidt thanked him and finished dryly for the third lead that evening.
But Germany wouldn’t be Germany if this leadership weren’t brought up to date either. And so it happened that Turkey, through Karaman, who had failed on the crossbar a few minutes earlier, equalized to 3: 3 in the fourth minute of stoppage time. It’s unbelievable that the DFB team just can’t get it to lead over time.
The Löw-Elf will continue next Saturday in Kiev against Ukraine (8:45 p.m.), afterwards they will receive Switzerland on Tuesday in Cologne (8:45 p.m.).
