Germany In Germany, the attack on the synagogue woke up a year ago, but anti-Semitism continues: “I hope nothing more,” says one survivor of the attack

Two bystanders died in the Halle synagogue a year ago. The perpetrator failed to bring about greater mass destruction.

Halle

Outside there was a loud bang. Thomas Brebeck thought there might be construction work going on next door.

He went to the window to look. Blue lights flickered, and a group of policemen rushed over the adjacent yard.

“I ran out to find out what was going on. Police told me to come back in and out near the window, ”Brebeck says.

Even a couple of meters away you can see that his skin rises to the chicken from the memories of a year ago. We stand next to his house. Here it all happened.

“That’s what you see on TV, and somehow you get used to it. But when it happens in your own neighbor, it’s absolutely awful. ”

He is talking about a terrorist attack. Brebeck lives in the German city of Halle, Tampere, in the former GDR. Next door is a synagogue, a Jewish prayer and meeting room.

Thomas Brebeck lives next to the synagogue. He is still horrified by the blow.­

Year then a far-right terrorist attacked the synagogue armed with explosives and weapons. At the time, it was not yet known what it was all about.

The Hall Synagogue was scheduled for Jom Kippur, the most important celebration of the Jewish calendar year. There was a morning prayer in the synagogue, and the reading of the Torah was underway.

Halle, leader of the Jewish congregation Max Privorozki was inside the synagogue.

“Our security guard shouted at me that something was going on outside, like explosions and shooting.”

There were more than 50 people in the synagogue. At first, those inside did not know if the noise was related to the synagogue or if it was some sort of showdown. A picture of a security camera at the gate showed that someone on the street fell to the ground. It later emerged that this was a completely bystander woman shot to death by a terrorist.

“Then we saw someone trying to break down the synagogue door, shoot our door and beat it. That’s when we understood what it was all about, ”Privorozki says.

Panic began in the synagogue. According to Privorozk, it only took a moment and then action began.

“I can’t say how I felt. I didn’t have time to think like that. ”

From this gate, the attacker tried to enter the synagogue. Parish leader Max Privorozki heard and saw the attack from the surveillance camera.­

This gateway was attacked by an attacker. The door was replaced last summer.­

Women and the elderly were posted upstairs. Nor was it necessarily a refuge but better than staying close to the door. Obstacles were piled up in front of the door.

Impact was a surprise, of course. Sadly, the signs of danger should still have been known.

Anti-Semitism, according to many different reports, has grown in recent years around the world – including in Europe and Germany, although the Holocaust should still be remembered. It was 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe in the spring.

In Germany, as elsewhere, anti-Semitic crimes are committed not only by far-right people but also by Islamist criminals. In addition, “du Jude” is also a term used in Germany to bark in schoolyards and campaigns have been carried out to eradicate it.

It is a well-known fact in Berlin that holding a spear, a visible sign of Judaism, in one’s head, carries a great risk of receiving unfortunate attention. Last Sunday a man dressed in army uniforms attacked the Jews with a shovel in Hamburg.

When the panic phase was over, Privorozki quickly made a lot of calls. First the police, then the Jewish community, which had to be warned. Then relatives and the U.S. embassy, ​​for there were also U.S. citizens inside. Privorozki then spoke to the Israeli media and the German media.

Very quickly, the police isolated and closed the entire city of Halle. City public transport and taxi traffic came to a standstill. Long-distance trains entered the special route to bypass Halle.

All over the world, Jews in particular were on alert. Police did not know if the attacker was acting alone and whether Halle Synagogue was the only target, so the alert continued for a painful long time.

Fortunately, the attacker was not allowed to break the gate leading to the synagogue courtyard and got inside in the middle of dozens of people. He is now charged with two murders and 68 attempted murders.

Like about six months earlier The terrorist who attacked the mosque in New Zealand also sent the image of his work live on the Internet. He had also published an anti-Semitic manifesto online.

From the neighbors ’point of view, the synagogue was quite unprotected. There was no credible monitoring system, nor was there regular surveillance. The attacker sought the courtyard of the synagogue in an attempt to break down the gate, even though climbing over the wall would not seem like an impossible task.

“Thank God he was so stupid,” says a friend of Thomas Brebeck Anja Drehkopf.

When the gate refused to break down, the perpetrator left the car with his car. At a nearby kebab restaurant, the perpetrator shot a young man completely bystander.

Now around the Halle synagogue, police are on duty much more often than before.­

Supervision has been improved since the Halle synagogue.­

Also Christina Feist was inside the synagogue. He was by chance in Hall with his friends spending a yom kippur. After the attacker left the synagogue, Feist was evacuated to the hospital like most in the synagogue.

“The only good memory is related to that. In the hospital, we were received by welcoming and saying that we are not patients but strangers. Those were the right words. At last we just weren’t on the road. ”

Police treated those in the synagogue rudely and completely unaware of Judaism, Feist says. As a result of the attack, he lost confidence in the police and his entire sense of security.

Those in the synagogue continued their prayer in the hospital cafeteria and ended the feast-related fast.

“The police had no idea what a jom kippur is. Or that we don’t have ID papers or phones because of Jom Kippur. ”

Parochial director Max Privorozki says that the next Sabbath after the attack, 2,000 people came to the synagogue who wanted to show their support.

As a ward leader, he also meets a lot of politicians. For some, note that they show compassion only for duty, Privorozki says.

Has Halle’s atmosphere changed? According to Thomas Brebeck and Anja Drehkopf, not really. Great sympathy was shown after the attack, but society did not change.

Brebeck is genuinely shocked when he tries to wonder why someone drifts to kill other people, no matter how angry.

Anja Drehkopf says many are frustrated, but she doesn’t understand how anger is directed at other people.­

Frustration, in Drehkopf’s view, is understandable in itself. Unemployment and invisibility breed anger.

“Also the Migrant Crisis,” Drehkopf says. But channeling anger to strangers is sick.

Christina Feist says she has lost faith in Germany. Insults and attacks against Jews were commonplace before the attack and are still so. He points out that the history of anti-Semitism in Germany began long before World War II.

According to Feist, education is the only way to get better. “I don’t want anything anymore. Before, I had a little optimism, but I don’t anymore. ”

Now The trial of the perpetrator of Halle’s attack has begun and Feist is there as a witness. He sees it as an important opportunity to talk further about the broad problem of anti-Semitism, not just Halle’s attack.

The blow is not forgotten in a kebab restaurant either. The events are reminiscent of a large memorial wall with withered bouquets, angel statues and messages to the two Hallans who died in the attack.

The restaurant owner saw the shootings but no longer wants to talk about it. Grief and fear have not disappeared.