Germany In Germany, a case in which a Jewish rock singer was not allowed into a hotel because of the Star of David necklace

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned the treatment received by musician Gil Ofarim. Employees of the Leipzig Hotel are being investigated.

6.10. 22:27

In Germany there has been a stir in the case where a Jewish German musician was not allowed to check in at the hotel because he had a Star of David necklace.

A 39-year-old was refused by a Leipzig hotel Gil Ofarim access until this has “put away” his pendant. Rock musician Ofarim released a video on social media on Tuesday in which he told of the incident.

The video spread like wildfire, and the case has been covered in almost all German media.

According to the news agency AFP, an investigation has been launched into the activities of the hotel employees.

Also German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas took a position on the case on Wednesday.

“I am shocked that Ofarim has been subjected to anti-Semitic insults,” Maas told Reuters news agency.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in our country.”

The feelings raised by Ofarim’s treatment are also indicated by the fact that late Tuesday night in front of a Leipzig hotel, hundreds of people gathered to protest against anti-Semitism.