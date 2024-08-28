Germany, from hauling locomotive to tail wagon

Surprisingly, the German battleship has been in crisis for two years. There are essentially three main reasons. The first one is that an economy, very energy-hungry, has found itself displaced by the Russian gas shortage and from the simultaneous sudden search for alternatives. The second is the suffering of German exports towards the big chinese market with demand declining. Thirdless casual but more endemic, namely the lack of investment in the public sector. Some European countries proudly emphasized that they had surpassed the Germans, shouting “We are better than many EU countries and above all we have beaten the Germans”. Among these “winners” was Poland, which grew by a good 1.5% in the second quarter. The Netherlands also grew by 1%, closely followed by Spain (+0.8%).

Germany, a sick person who “infects” a large part of the Eurozone

Beyond these statements and the results of individual countries, the reality is a little different. The German crisis is a drag on the entire Eurozone. In the second quarter, the country’s economy contracted. No revival. German weakness seems to have become chronic. Since March 2022, the Germans have been experiencing a flat economic situation, hovering around zero. Academically, one percentage point of fiscal stimulus in Germany should be reflected with 0.1% in neighboring countries such as France, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands. On the contrary, a “sick” Germany can also transmit the disease to its partners. Two examples: the Czech Republic, linked to German supply chains, and Italy with important trade exchanges.

Germany, an endemic lack of public investment

Another aspect, which has persisted for years, is the lack of public investment. An example of this is the railway network which needs over 45 billion euros in the next three years. Infrastructure, delays in the digital sector, heavy bureaucracy and a slow capital market are not helping the growth of new entrepreneurial realities. In short, if once being “solid elephants” was an advantage, now it seems to be a limitation. Many big German companies are gigantic and also very dated. Despite having a wealth of traditions and know-how, they struggle to lighten up and keep up with the new, fast and “internet oriented” cutting-edge companies.

On the German DAX, more than 50% of the 40 blue chip companies were founded in the 19th century. The difficult economic moment is also highlighted by some independent surveys that show that over 40% of companies are facing a lack of orders. And private consumption is not improving either. Furthermore, Chinese competition against Germany is mainly focused on German warhorses: cars and machinery. Added to this situation is a problem which, in truth, is present throughout the Eurozone, and that is the ageing of the population. Among the solutions to get out of this impasse: the renewal of the structures and the industrial system. But all this passes through the modification of a cornerstone, practically untouchable, the limitation of the debt foreseen by the German Constitution. A heated debate between politicians who unfortunately seem to be like the German economy: a bit dated.