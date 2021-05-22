The German health authorities announced that travelers coming from Britain will be subject to a two-week quarantine, from Sunday, due to the outbreak of the mutated Indian version of the Corona virus in the United Kingdom.

In a recommendation issued Friday, the Robert Koch Institute said that the German government will automatically act on it, as is the case with all other recommendations issued by this institute responsible for epidemiological surveillance in the country.

Under this classification, all travelers coming from Britain will be subject to a mandatory quarantine for a period of two weeks, which cannot be shortened, even if a laboratory examination shows that they are free of the virus.

From Sunday, airlines, trains and buses will only be permitted to take German citizens or foreigners who reside in Germany permanently to Germany.

This decision will significantly reduce travel from Britain to Germany.

Britain is the first European country to re-include Germany in the list of regions where the virus and its mutants are spread.

According to German authorities, there are only eleven countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America that are classified in this high-risk category.

The Indian mutated version of the Corona virus “B.1.617.2” is much more contagious than the basic version of the virus and is largely responsible for the huge increase recorded in recent months in the number of Corona infections in India.

According to British Health Minister Matt Hancock, as of today, 2,967 cases of the Indian mutant had been recorded, an increase of 30% since Monday. The majority of these infections are concentrated in the northwest of England and London.

The British government is accused of being late in tightening restrictions on travel from India.