From today, Saturday, Germany will implement a widespread ban on entry into the country for those coming from countries with a strong spread of highly contagious Corona mutations.

On Friday evening, the German Cabinet decided to ban the transportation of passengers from these countries on airlines, trains, buses and ships until February 17th.

Exempt from the ban are individuals who have a place of residence or the right of residence in Germany, and who work in the transport of goods and travelers through Germany to another destination. The ban so far includes Britain, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil, and as of tomorrow, Sunday, the two states of Eswatini and Lesotho in southern Africa.

The German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the German government intends to agree to an expanded ban on travel from countries where the mutated viruses of Corona are spread by Friday.

This ban is particularly detrimental to airlines, as the German “Lufthansa” company, for example, offers 55 round-trip flights every week to countries covered by the ban. Due to numerous exceptions, not all flights will be canceled.