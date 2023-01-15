Greta Thunberg was arrested by German police during the protest against the expansion of the lignite mine in Lutzerath. This was reported by Bild, according to which the Swedish activist – symbol of the fight against climate change – was taken away by two agents, without her being handcuffed.

Yesterday, speaking in the village that the authorities are trying to clear, Greta said that “Germany is embarrassing itself” and added: “I think it is absolutely absurd that this is happening in 2023”.