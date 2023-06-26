Estadão Contenti

06/26/2023 – 7:07 am

The German business sentiment index fell to 88.5 points in June, from 91.5 points in May, in its second consecutive drop, according to a survey released this Monday, 26, by the German institute Ifo. The result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a smaller decline this month, at 90.6 points. May’s data was revised downwards from 91.7 points originally.

Only the Ifo economic expectations sub-index decreased from 88.3 points in May to 83.6 points in June. In the same period, the current conditions sub-index fell from 94.8 to 93.7 points.

“Weakness in the manufacturing sector is taking the German economy into troubled waters”, evaluated the president of Ifo, Clemens Fuest, referring to a sharp worsening of the climate and expectations among manufacturing companies.

Ifo's monthly survey involves around 9,000 companies in the manufacturing, services, trade and construction sectors. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.
























