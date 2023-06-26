Dhe mood in the German economy deteriorated significantly in June. The Ifo business climate fell by three points to 88.5 points compared to the previous month, as the Ifo Institute announced on Monday in Munich. It is the lowest level in over half a year. Analysts had expected a decline, but only to 90.6 points on average.

“The weakness in industry in particular is putting the German economy in difficult waters,” commented Ifo President Clemens Fuest. In manufacturing, the business climate has deteriorated significantly. But the mood also clouded over among service providers, in trade and in construction.

The approximately 9,000 companies surveyed rated the future prospects as worse. The corresponding indicator fell significantly by 4.7 points to 83.6 points. The current situation was also rated less favorably than in the previous month, but the downturn was much more moderate at 1.1 points to 93.7 points.

Extension of recession?

According to the Ifo Institute, the recession in Germany could be prolonged given the bad mood in the executive floors of the economy. “The probability has increased that gross domestic product will also shrink in the second quarter,” head of Ifo surveys Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters news agency on Monday described as a “technical recession”.

“In almost all sectors, the mood clouded over in June,” said Wohlrabe. “There are hardly any rays of hope.” Pessimism has returned, particularly in industry. “The reason is a strong weakness in demand,” said the expert. The order buffer would also thin. Not only domestic demand, but also export expectations in industry had decreased. “The global interest rate increases are dampening demand for goods ‘Made in Germany’. “







relaxation in inflation

There are signs of further easing, at least in terms of inflation. The proportion of companies planning to raise their prices in the coming week fell in June. “We are still seeing price increases, especially among consumer-related service providers,” said Wohlrabe. These include the areas of gastronomy and tourism.