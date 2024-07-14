Germany, shooting in Lautlingen: Hunter Kills 3 People, Commits Suicide

A man shot and killed three people, before committing suicide, in the town of Lautlingen in the Zollernalb district of Baden-Württemberg in Germany. This was announced by the German police, as reported by Bild. The shooter was a hunter and, according to the initial results of the investigation, the victims were members of his family. Bild reports that other people were injured in the shooting. Several ambulances arrived on the scene.

What happened in Lautlingen would be a family massacre, in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wurttenberg, where a hunter opened fire on family members, killing two adults and two children and then turning the gun on himself. The local public broadcaster Swr reported. It is not yet clear whether the attacker survived. Bild reported a different toll, equal to three dead and two wounded, and added that the shooting took place in a leisure complex that housed a swimming pool.