The Spanish handball team, which this Tuesday certified its qualification for the second phase of the Egypt World Cup after winning 36-30, It will start next Thursday, January 21, its journey in the following turn against Germany, second classified in group A.

Two days later, On Saturday, January 23, the rival of the “Hispanos”, who will face the second phase with three points in their locker, will be the Uruguayan team, who agreed to the second shift due to the withdrawal of Cape Verde due to the coronavirus.

Jordi Ribera’s men will close the second round on Monday, January 25, against Hungary, which ended as the leader of group A, after defeating Germany 28-29 on Tuesday with a goal in the final moments of Mate Lekai. The first two teams in group I will access the quarterfinals in which they will meet the first two teams in group III, that make up the national teams of France, Norway, Switzerland, Portugal, Iceland and Algeria.