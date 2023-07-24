Germany humiliates Morocco in the Colombian group of the Women’s World Cup

Germany He had no mercy and thrashed Morocco 6-0, in the first match of group H of the women’s World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

The importance of this match is that the teams that faced each other are part of the same series in which they are Colombia and South Korea, that will be measured this Monday in the second game.

Germany was not surprised by Morocco. Despite the fact that the Africans were competitive at the beginning of the match, they could not cope with the supremacy and the German experience in the great World Cup event.

Two goals from Alexandra Popp in the first 40 minutes they led an unstoppable win for Morocco.

Klara Buehl and Lea Schueller they joined the scorer list for the match in the second half; and two own goals from Redouani and Ait El Had extended the result to six.

Germany is first in group H awaiting the match that will be played this Monday between Colombia and the Republic of Korea.

