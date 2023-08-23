Millions of people are suffering the consequences of a strong economic crisis in Germany. How difficult is the outlook for the European country? And what do the experts say? Our correspondent in Berlin, Thomas Sparrow, explains it.

It is a figure that still amazes us: in Germany, one of the richest countries in the world, some ten million people say they cannot afford a balanced meal on a regular basis.

The statistic, which was published following a parliamentary request, revealed than 11% of Germans are too poor to eat a meal of meat, chicken, fish or a vegetarian equivalent every other day.

The problem is even more acute for single parents. And the figures for the elderly are not much better either: in the first three months of the year, 684,000 pensioners they depended on basic aid to survive, 90,000 more than the previous year.

The risk of poverty, which in Germany defines people who earn less than 60% of the median income and include some 13 million people, is not a new issue but it is one that is growing in importance in this European country.

The reason is the difficult economic situation of Germany, whose economic power has been based for decades on the import of cheap energy and the export of all kinds of high-end industrial products.

It is clear that the country remains wealthy, with a stable social and political system and generous support for citizens.

But the economic present and, above all, the outlook for the future are not encouraging.

In May it was reported that the German economy had entered a recession. And, according to the International Monetary Fund, German economic performance is projected to be worse than many other advanced economies in 2023.

Infographic showing the variation of inflation in Germany in recent years. © France 24

price increase

The fact that many Germans cannot afford these meals has to do, in large part, with the great problems of recent years: the coronavirus pandemic and especially the war in Ukraine, which hit Germany hard, especially due to its economic dependence on Russia. .

The result is a serious economic and energy crisis, from which the country continues to try to shake itself off.

Inflation currently hovers around 6 percent, slightly less than last year’s peak when it was close to 9 percent. It is a lower figure than many other countries in the world, but it is a high percentage for Germany.

This has been reflected in the energy prices, which skyrocketed: Electricity, just to name one example, was 17 percent more expensive in July of this year than it was in the summer of 2022.

And food suffered an 11 percent year-over-year increase. Consumers have had to pay significantly more for basic foods such as bread (16 percent), vegetables (15 percent) or fish (14 percent).

For many Germans, especially those on low wages, these increases have proven unaffordable.

The alternative for some: lower dietary expectations or Seek help at nearly 1,000 food banks that offer products to those who have economic problems.

But there have also been difficulties, as some banks are reaching their limits. Since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, 20 percent have registered more than twice as many users as before.

Many of those who come are Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Germany, but there are also Germans who are in trouble, who have lost their jobs or are dependent on state aid.

The problems of German industry

Rising food and energy prices are a part of the much larger puzzle affecting the German economy and causing concern among experts.

According to an analysis by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), the war and rising energy prices have already cost the German economy about 100 billion euros or about 2.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

One of the sectors that worries the most is industry, considered the “flagship” of German economic power. Among the reasons for this bad economic moment are disruptions in supply chains, high energy prices, long-standing structural problems or greater competition from other countries that are eminently exporters such as China.

All this has led experts to speak of a difficult outlook for the German economy this year, although there are also those who point out that the situation could be much worse and that, for example, inflation has dropped.

Clemens Fuest, president of the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, concluded that “Germany’s economic situation is getting darker.”

AND Veronica Grimm, a government adviser on economic affairs, added: “In a phase of very low or even negative growth, people have to prepare for hardship.” “There will be real losses,” she added.

These losses, these difficulties, are already a daily reality for many Germans who have been forced to save even on one of their most basic needs: a balanced meal on a regular basis.