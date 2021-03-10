A scandal over the purchase of masks and a too slow vaccination plan are affecting the leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel, with six months to go before she leaves the Chancellery in Berlin.

Nikolas Löbel was, until a few days ago, a German parliamentarian little known at the national level, a member of the Christian Democratic Party (CDU), to which Chancellor Angela Merkel also belongs. But the 34-year-old politician is now at the center of a scandal that not only put an immediate end to his political career but also threatens to affect the CDU during this electoral ‘super-year’ in which there will be six regional elections – two of them this week – in addition to the vote that will determine Merkel’s successor in September.

Löbel recognized, according to german media, that his company received a commission of 250,000 euros for intermediating in contracts for the sale of masks during the pandemic, which was described by members of his party as “deeply indecent” and led to his resignation from the party and Parliament.

As if that weren’t enough, a second Conservative deputy is also mired in controversy. Georg Nüsslein of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian party ally of the CDU, was placed under investigation by the alleged crimes of bribery and tax fraud in connection with the acquisition of masks. Nüsslein has denied the allegations against him, but announced his retirement from the party.

All of this comes at a time when the federal government, led by Merkel and the Conservatives, is coming under heavy criticism for its handling of the pandemic during the second wave and for a vaccination plan that has been too slow.

Hence, in recent days they are discussing how is “debacle“As the popular daily ‘Bild’ put it, it could affect Merkel’s legacy and her party’s electoral chances with only six months to go before the federal elections.

The “German nightmare”

‘Bild’ has been one of the local media most critical of the chancellor, but it is far from the only one that has put its finger on the wound on handling the pandemic. At the international level, the ‘Financial Times’ spoke of a “national shame”, The portal ‘Politico’ defined it as the“german nightmare”And ‘CNN’ used similar terms when it wrote“a bureaucratic nightmare with deadly consequences”.

These headlines represent a significant contrast to the first wave, when Germany in general and Merkel in particular were described as role models for the way the country fought the virus, kept death toll low and tracked infections. The same ‘Financial Times’ had headlined in June “How Germany got the coronavirus right”.

The last few months have been much more difficult than those favorable moments of 2020. Germany has been under strict restrictions since December, with certain variations depending on the incidence, to contain first the high numbers of infected and deaths and more recently the variants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder and Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller leave a press conference after talks with state leaders to discuss measures against Covid-19 at the Chancellery in Berlin , Germany, December 2, 2020. © Markus Schreiber / Pool via Reuters

Merkel and the 16 regional leaders, who meet regularly to decide next steps, have struggled to reach minimal agreements. Often, the commitments end up as a mixture of regional measures that lead, for example, to certain establishments reopening in one district and not in the next.

Following the most recent round of negotiations, which lasted nine hours, the politicians presented a detailed opening plan that was nevertheless criticized for being confusing. A local Berlin media joked that it was “easier to explain baseball rulesThan the new government plan.

But not everything has been critical. Andrea Roemmele, a professor of political communication at the Hertie School, a private university in Berlin, told France 24 that “overall, (Merkel’s) handling of the crisis has been good.”

Römmele, however, added that such federal coordination has become “more difficult as electoral campaigns begin.”

Vaccine distribution

Added to this is the slow distribution of vaccines. Just around the 7 percent of Germans have received a first dose since the program began in December, a figure much lower than in countries such as the United States, Israel or the United Kingdom, but also lower compared to other members of the European Union.

Part of the problem lies with the European Commission, which was in charge of procuring the vaccines and has already admitted specific errors. But here too Merkel has received criticism from those who expected greater German leadership, not only because of the closeness between Merkel and the president of the Commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen, but also because Germany chaired the Council of the European Union between July and December of last year.

In a column in the British newspaper ‘The Times‘, the commentator Filipp Piatov, who normally works for’ Bild ‘, wrote that “it should have been the story of two German leaders who saved Europe”, but “the only thing remarkable about their plan was their abject failure.”

But the problem with vaccines also has to do with the local situation, with bureaucracy, with problems in digitization and organizational failures that have made it difficult to deliver appointments for vaccination and have led to, for example, million doses have been delivered to Germany but have not yet been distributed to the population.

Merkel’s last great challenge

For Merkel, all this has become the big headache in the last months of her government. And it does not help that the problem of vaccines and the generalized fatigue due to the restrictions is now also being added to the scandal of the masks in his conservative bloc.

It is clear that the chancellor, who has negotiated so many crises, will not be able to solve this completely: her successor will also have to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus.

But in an election year, Merkel does have the pressure to ensure that current problems do not tarnish her legacy after nearly 16 years at the helm of Germany, that this is not the image many Germans are left with when she leaves the Chancellery.

According to the expert Andrea Roemmele, “we always wonder what (Merkel) would represent in the end, and will go down in history as the manager of the coronavirus crisis.”

The question is how the Germans will evaluate this management. At the moment, according to a march survey, most are not satisfied with the handling of the crisis, including political communication, procurement and distribution of vaccines. The chancellor’s favorability levels have also been affected, although she remains the most popular leader in the country.

And his party is also losing points in the polls, although it remains the favorite at the federal level. Merkel is not the leader of the CDU, but her performance clearly affects how voters rate the party.

A first concrete qualification will arrive next weekend with the regional elections in the states of Baden Württemberg and Rheinland Pfalz. The situation does not seem very favorable for the CDU and there is even talk of a possible defeat “historical”.

It would be a punishment from the voters for handling the pandemic and a wake-up call for Merkel and her colleagues with one semester to go until the start of a new era in Germany.