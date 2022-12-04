Germany will receive 1.2 million refugees this year, some 300,000 refugees more than in 2015, when this country registered the entry of 890,000 asylum seekers who arrived via the so-called Balkan route, after the then Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel , open its borders. More than a million are Ukrainians who have fled their country because of the war after the invasion by Russia, according to the Sunday Welt am Sonntag, based on sources from the federal Ministry of the Interior. The German authorities automatically and quickly grant a residence and work permit without administrative obstacles to all Ukrainian citizens who ask for refuge. But, in addition to the arrival in a few months of this huge contingent, there is a worrying increase in asylum applications by people from other countries such as Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Turkey.

Hosting and feeding this unprecedented number of refugees has become a problem for the federated states and their municipalities, responsible for welcoming them, looking for housing and paying financial aid. But also to educate those who are of school age. As announced this week by the Conference of Ministers of Education of the 16 federal states, this school year more than 200,000 Ukrainian children and adolescents have enrolled in schools and colleges throughout Germany, a challenge for the educational authorities. This country has some eleven million schoolchildren and this sudden increase, in the space of a few months, of children and young people who are enrolled in school overwhelms in many cases the centers and cloisters of educators that must attend to them.

“In the federated states and the municipalities we are at the limit,” says the Saxony Interior Minister, the Christian Democrat Armin Schuster, in the Sunday, who warns that refugee reception capacities are running out. His Bavarian colleague, the Social Christian Joachim Herrmann, stresses in turn that “Germany is once again at the limit of its possibilities of reception. Requests for help are heard from all parts of the country. The two conservative politicians support the federal government’s decision to protect those fleeing the war in Ukraine, but accuse the tripartite of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals of ignoring the demands for help from the regions and municipalities. Both also consider that the sharp increase in the entry of asylum seekers from other regions of the world is even more worrying.

In this sense, Herrmann accuses Berlin of “acting wrongly” in this situation and facilitating the arrival of people without the right of reception. He also criticizes the decision of the Federal Minister of the Interior, the Social Democrat Nancy Faeser, to receive a thousand additional Afghan refugees every month. “The new increase in social benefits” only increases the motivation to move to Germany, says Herrmann in Welt am Sonntag, where he denounces that “we are experiencing a massive increase in illegal migration.” Excluding the exceptional reception of Ukrainians, the German government and opposition have agreed on an annual admission limit of two hundred thousand asylum seekers. “This year we are going to exceed 200,000 and that is exactly the upper maximum figure that was defined in the last legislature,” Schuster emphasizes. Immigration officials have confirmed that many places already lack reception capacities and are desperately seeking help.

Faced with these demands, a government spokesman chaired by the Federal Chancellor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, pointed out that this year aid to the value of 3,500 million euros has already been granted to regions and municipalities for the area of ​​refugees and migration and that the year Next, 2,750 million more are budgeted for these purposes. “Welcoming and caring for refugees, partly in difficult conditions, is a huge humanitarian effort at all state levels,” the spokesman stressed. In addition to these subsidies, the federal government has made more than 300 real estate objects available to local authorities, with a capacity for more than 67,000 people, to accommodate refugees.