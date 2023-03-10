The man who this afternoon barricaded himself in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe, a city in south-western Germany, with two hostages has been arrested. The man had asked for a million for release. The specialists of the negotiation group, specially trained for interviews in hostage situations, have been in contact with the kidnapper, who allegedly asked for one million for the release of the two hostages. The man was in possession of a firearm.

During the police operations, many people had been stranded and could not go home. The Karlsruhe police had opened a school to take in stranded citizens.

The affected area near the fairgrounds had been cordoned off and the show of a well-known dog trainer, Martin Ruetter, and a concert scheduled in the Konzerthaus a few meters from the place where the seizure was underway had been cancelled.