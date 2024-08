Saturday, August 31, 2024, 9:31 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The announcement by Germany’s largest supermarket chain Edeka is symptomatic of the concern that is rife in the country, including among the business community, over the announced victory of the far right in the regional elections taking place this Sunday in the federal states.

This content is exclusive for subscribers