The Seville debacle seemed overBut Germany, four months later, hit rock bottom again. The 1-2 loss to the modest team of North Macedonia was a new setback to the last project in front of the Mannschaft of a Joachim Löw that, despite having announced his resignation for after the European Championship in summer, he has lost all the credit he had left in the country of the four-time world champion. The newspaper BildHe even requested the immediate dismissal of the coachBut everything points to Löw coping with the umpteenth trauma suffered by Germany under his rule.

Even so, the coach was eager to reverse the situation two months before the EURO. “In no case should we lose faith in the strength of the team,” said the coach after suffering one of the most painful defeats in 15 years on the German bench. “We are going to reflect a lot during the next few days and we will reassess the situation after a few weeks have passed, “he concluded. These are words that, by no means, generate confidence in a battered fans after the numerous failures of a team that, according to the majority in the Federal Republic, should be a team much more reliable.

Blame it on Löw. It is what is palpable in Germany, especially considering the firm position of the coach in terms of players like Thomas Müller or Mats Hummels, banned after the failure in the World Cup in Russia (Germany was eliminated in the group stage), but much longed for three years later. The generation around “stars” like Sané or Gnabry promises, but, according to the newspaper Focus, freckle of “arrogance”. Kroos contributes, but does not lead. Werner also does not sentence in the attack. Doubts about doubts. But Löw keeps smiling. Despite the chaos in a Mannschaft which, by nature, is not used to losing.