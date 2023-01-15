Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Greta Thunberg in conversation with Anne Will. © screenshot ARD

The evacuation of Lützenrath is over – but the discussion about climate policy is not. Luisa Neubauer is a guest at Anne Will..

Update January 15, 10:43 p.m.: The introduction of renewable energy can create new jobs – more than the jobs created by fossil fuels. According to Hüther, a bridge must be built to redistribute the jobs. This is a greater challenge in the new federal states.

Politicians must act at this point, demands Neubauer. No old compromises should be made, but new political foundations should be created.

Update January 15, 10:40 p.m.: According to Latif, nuclear power is particularly dangerous in times of global warming. Hard decisions have to be made. Politicians must say goodbye to old methods. The necessary funds for renewable energy continue to be pumped into the nuclear and coal industries. Latif calls for new ways without trusting corporations like RWE.

Update January 15, 10:38 p.m.: Hüther demands the use of flexibilities for the transition phase to renewable energies. Even if the climate policy effect does not work. According to Hüther, lignite must also be used in phases of energy phases. Reul criticizes that activist groups do not act flexibly in crisis situations. He also calls for flexibility.

Update January 15, 10:35 p.m.: Lang understands that Green voters are disappointed that they are joining other parties opposed to the coal phase-out. Regarding the criticism of the Greens, Neubauer does not plan to leave the party, but to save Lützerath. According to Neubauer, millions of tons of CO2 must remain in the ground.

Update January 15, 10:20 p.m.: Greta Thunberg calls the Greens hypocritical. According to science, sacrificing Lützerath is not the right way to protect the climate. “Historically, Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world,” says Greta, criticizing the compromise with RWE. The focus should be on the global climate crisis, not the energy crisis.

Activists are calling for civil disobedience, not violent action. Greta admits she doesn’t know what the most effective way to protect the environment is. They fight for climate justice and demand that Lützerath stay.

Update January 15, 10:15 p.m.: Michael Hüther, director of the German Economic Institute, considers Lützerath’s symbolic politics irrelevant. The discussion should focus on innovation and politics and not on the security issue of the demonstrations.

Update January 15, 10:10 p.m.: Ricarda Lang, the federal chairwoman of the Greens, supports the compromise that was made with RWE. She would rather have done some climate protection than none at all. Lignite is currently essential because of the Ukraine war.

Update January 15, 10:05 p.m.: Climate researcher Mojib Latif regrets that the events in Lützerath overshadow the actual problem. The climate crisis is a global problem, but Germany still bears responsibility. The emissions of the Germans are above average – so Germany cannot shirk its responsibility. However, he sees Lützerath as a symbol.

Update January 15, 9:49 p.m.: NRW Interior Minister Reul doubts the disproportionate use of force by the police and condemns the use of pyrotechnics and stone-throwing by demonstrators. The number of attacks must be checked and requires precise information on all cases of police violence. Individual cases are already being examined.

Luisa Neubauer emphasizes that she and other activists only support peaceful protests. The civilian peaceful protest was also in the foreground. She was also able to observe disproportionate use of force by the police. According to Neubauer, the goal should have been de-escalating measures by the emergency services.

Lützerath as a symbol of climate policy?

Berlin – On Wednesday, the police began to clear Lützerath. In protest against the planned demolition of the site and the use of brown coal, the site was occupied by activists. The eviction is now complete. The discussion about climate policy is more present than ever. At 9:45 p.m., the discussion continues with Anne Will in the first.

