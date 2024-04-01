.

“Not even German technicians can be trusted anymore” says Alberto Sordi, in the role of Alberto Nardi in the film Il Vedovo after learning of the collapse of an elevator produced by his factory. This is what comes to mind when faced with the profound crisis in Germany, driven above all by the car industry. Just one figure to understand: in Germany today 2 million fewer cars are produced compared to 2012. But that's not all: according to the OECD, it is the G20 country – after Argentina – with the worst growth forecasts in 2024 , with a +0.3%. And it is something that affects everyone, both from an economic point of view (Italy exports 21% of automotive component manufacturing production per year, for a value of around four billion) and a social point of view (as Rampini explains well in his book “We can no longer afford a welfare state” “German capitalism bases its competitiveness not on low prices but on high technology, quality and reliability of products.”)

And if the locomotive of Europe goes down – the German car industry has a turnover of over 500 billion euros and has a workforce of 780,000 – it is a huge problem. A problem that Germany faces forcefully. An enormous force here too: 280 billion in investments are already planned in the private automotive sector in the five-year period 2024-2028, with an average of 56 billion per year (more than the German chemical and mechanical sectors combined) to catch up lost. Let's hope it works.