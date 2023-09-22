Signature and presentation for the new German coach, on contract until the end of the 2024 European Championship: “I analyzed the mistakes I made at Bayern, I’m happy to have the opportunity to do better”

Elmar Bergonzini

The first day. And everything goes in a hurry. Shortly after the official announcement of Julian Nagelsmann as the new coach of Germany (contract until the end of the European Championships which the Germans will host in 2024), the new coach of the Teutonic national team was presented at a press conference. “This morning we decided unanimously that Julian is the right man to start again – said Dfb president Bernd Neuendorf -. We are very happy to have him with us. I believe that with him we have found a great solution”. Until July, Nagelsmann will earn around 3.6 million, to which must be added around 1.5 million in severance pay that Bayern will pay him. The coach, sacked in March, was tied to the Bavarians by a contract until 2026 which would have guaranteed him an income of 20 million.

See also Carlo Ancelotti loses faith in Eduardo Camavinga trust — Rudi Völler, sporting director of the Dfb, also said he was very happy with the agreement with Nagelsmann: “Ultimately it was a stroke of luck that after Flick’s departure there was a coach of Nagelsmann’s level who was ready to embrace the project. Julian was contacted by many top clubs in the summer. After the match against France, which brought back some enthusiasm, he is the right man.” Evidently euphoric Nagelsmann: “I want the team to be certain of its capabilities. There will also be difficult moments, there the players will have to cling to some certainties. We need positive aggression, directed towards the opponent’s goal. We want to enthuse the nation, It must be difficult for the opponents to play against us. The idea of ​​the game must not be complex but intriguing. Before the European Championship we must take advantage of every moment to get to know each other and understand the ideas. For this reason the two friendlies that we will play in America in October are good. I had the time to analyze the mistakes I made at Bayern, I’m happy to have the opportunity to do better. It seems obvious to me that if we participate in a tournament as important as the European Championship, we do it with the aim to win.” See also LIVE: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, minute by minute in the Champions League

the contract — The short contract does not scare Nagelsmann: “I learned at Bayern that the date written on a sheet of paper is not always the real one. We have to concentrate on the European Championship, then we’ll see. If we have a positive tournament, there will be no problems in renewing I enjoyed working with the Bayern boys, I’m happy to have them back in the national team.” The new Germany coach then took his time with Neuer, injured since last December: “The important thing is to give him the right time. When the time comes, we will evaluate the situation. We are lucky to have great goalkeepers.” The captain, meanwhile, will be Gundogan: “I have already informed him, I am convinced of his importance for the team. He has worn the armband in recent months and will continue to do so”.

doubts — Yet not everyone in Germany is convinced that the choice to sign Nagelsmann to a contract until July was the right one. Lothar Matthäus said he was skeptical about this: “The decision has been made. I would have expected that, if they had focused on Nagelsmann, an agreement would have been found until the 2026 World Cup. So it is only a temporary solution. In eight months We’ll need to find a new coach. Julian, however, can do well. He knows the Bundesliga, he knows the players, he has improved many of them.” And now Nagelsmann’s first day as new Germany coach is already over. There is confidence, optimism and a bit of inevitable controversy. See also Dakar 2022 | Sainz: "Electricity will be an advantage in the dunes"