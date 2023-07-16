On Saturday, the German state of Bavaria recorded the highest temperature this year, according to the German Meteorological Service.

An expert at the German Meteorological Service said, based on preliminary data, that the town of Mondorf-Klinsibach, in the German rural district of Erlangen-Hochstadt, recorded a temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius at around 20:3 pm (1320 GMT).

Other regions reported similar temperature levels, such as Kitzingen, also in northern Bavaria, where the temperature was 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Dresden-Strullen in Saxony was 37.3 degrees.

Even in Rostock-Warnemunde, right on the Baltic Sea, the meteorologist said, the temperature was 33.1 degrees Celsius. Temperatures were above 30 degrees across eastern Germany, Bavaria and Baden-Wurttemberg.

The temperature was slightly lower in northwest Germany. And some areas of Germany were exposed to strong thunderstorms in the evening. The hot weather on Saturday broke the temperature records for this year so far, set last Sunday when the temperature reached 38 degrees in Vagussel Kerlach, in Karlsruhe, Baden-Württemberg. However, Saturday’s temperature did not reach the national record, which dates back to July 25, 2019, when it reached 41.2 degrees Celsius in Duisburg and Tönisfurst in western Germany. Also last year, a temperature of 40.1 degrees was recorded in Hamburg-Neuddenthal on July 20.