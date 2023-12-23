A member of the economic council under the German government, Monika Schnitzer, proposed increasing the income tax in the country in order to more extensively support Ukraine with military supplies. The politician made this proposal on December 23 in an interview Rheinische Post.

“Solidarity with Ukraine by introducing an income tax surcharge for military aid would be a possible response to this challenge,” Schnitzer said.

She pointed out that the special events that are taking place today “require special measures.”

The day before, Germany transferred a new batch of military aid to Kyiv. It included three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAGs) complete with spare parts, ammunition for Leopard 2A6 tanks and two Wisent 1 armored vehicles. Prior to this, on December 20, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev would evaluate Berlin’s support based on real actions, and not words of support. He also noted that Germany is the second country in the world in terms of assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, on December 15, Bild reported that taxes on heating and fuel will be raised in Germany next year due to budget shortfalls. Tax breaks on diesel will also be eliminated, which will impact agriculture and food prices.

Before this, on December 13, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the German federal budget for 2024 included €8 billion in military and financial assistance to Ukraine. He also once again promised to provide this support for as long as necessary. Finance Minister Christian Lindner clarified that we are talking about direct assistance in addition to that provided by the EU.

Earlier, on December 9, Scholz said that assistance to Ukraine had become a “financial challenge” for Germany. However, the Chancellor emphasized that it is necessary to be ready to provide assistance to Ukraine for another two or three years.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.