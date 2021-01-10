Berlin police have stepped up security on the German parliament building after the riots in the United States. Reported by TASS with reference to the Bild am Sonntag edition.

According to the newspaper, the President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble made a corresponding proposal. In a letter to German deputies, he said that he had asked the Foreign Office to submit a report on the events in Washington.

Schäuble also promised to discuss with the federal and state authorities what conclusions need to be drawn to ensure the protection of the Bundestag. The Berlin police earlier reported on the strengthening of security measures against the backdrop of unrest in the United States.

Earlier it was reported that the US Federal Attorney’s Office arrested three participants in the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, including Jacob Anthony Chensley, also known as Jake Angeli, who participated in the protests in a Viking costume. According to prosecutors, the so-called 32-year-old “QAnon” shaman from Arizona was arrested on Saturday, January 9th. He is accused of deliberately entering or staying in a building with limited access without legal authority, as well as forcible entry and disturbance of public order on the territory of the Capitol.

The storming of the US Capitol building took place on January 6 during a rally of supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who do not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden. The rallies led to clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.