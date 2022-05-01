And the Ministry of Economy announced in a report that the dependence of the largest economy in Europe on Russian oil imports fell in recent weeks to 12 percent, compared to 35 percent previously. Germany’s dependence on Russia in the coal field has also decreased to 8 percent, compared to 50 percent so far.

On the other hand, the ministry reported that dependence on Russian gas is still high, although it also decreased to 35 percent, compared to 55 percent before the start of Russian military operations on February 24.

“Over the past few weeks, we have made significant efforts with all parties involved to reduce our imports of fossil fuels from Russia and diversify our supplies,” Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said.

Berlin had announced several weeks ago that it wants to completely dispense with Russian oil and coal by the end of the year. The German government supported a European embargo on Russian oil.

Regarding gas, she warned that it would be very difficult to dispense with Russian gas before 2024, even if the country significantly increased its imports of natural gas from Norway and the Netherlands in particular, as well as liquefied gas from other countries.