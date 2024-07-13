Bild publishes Bundeswehr operational plan in case of war in Germany

German publications Bild and Der Spiegel have published Germany’s operational plan in case of war on NATO’s eastern flank. It is assumed that Russia will be the enemy in the military conflict.

The plan of the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, envisages the transfer of 800,000 troops to the east within three to six months from the ports of the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Along with them, 200,000 vehicles and heavy equipment are to be moved. The main task of Germany itself will be to provide the group with fuel, medicine and food.

The official suggested that in five to eight years the Russian Armed Forces will number about 1.5 million soldiers, while today the German army consists of 181.5 thousand fighters. He called for the military shortage to be filled by resuming compulsory conscription.

Breuer also pointed out that the German army only has enough ammunition for two days of fighting. He recalled that NATO standards oblige members to repel an attack within 30 days.

The inspector noted the need to build concentration camps for captured military personnel as a separate point. He also called on the federal government to strengthen civil defense and guarantee the supply of medicine, food, and drinking water to the population. In addition, sirens need to be installed and bunkers built.

Germany is working on a plan for war by 2029

On July 5, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called on Germans to take steps to be ready for a possible war by 2029. Key points in preparation will be personnel, equipment and finances, Pistorius emphasized. He also noted that the return of military service will increase the combat readiness of German military personnel.

After this, the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said that Germany needs to register 900,000 reservists because of the alleged threat from Russia. Thus, she called for solving the problem of the reluctance of those who served in the Bundeswehr to register as having served.

It has become known that the German government has created an action plan for the population of the republic in the event of an armed conflict with Russia. The document directly states that in the event of a simultaneous attack in several places, the state will not be able to help everyone, and citizens must be prepared to cope with difficulties themselves. The plan also excludes a ban on the dissolution of the current parliament while “Germany defends itself.” In addition, the text addresses the issue of potential food shortages. In this regard, it is proposed to introduce standards for the distribution of food. It is assumed that the government will collect an “emergency reserve” of rice, legumes and condensed milk to provide the population with one hot meal per day.

Bild has published the third Russian invasion plan since the beginning of the year

In February, Bild published a theoretical scenario for a Russian attack on NATO. The publication noted that it was based on a “government document submitted to parliament.” According to the scenario, the attack could consist of four phases. The first would involve a massive disinformation campaign in the media and social networks to divide Western society. Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure are also possible. During the second phase, Moscow would begin troop maneuvers on NATO’s borders while simultaneously increasing espionage and cyberattacks. The first satellites in space could be disabled, and German chemical plants and nuclear power plants could be attacked. The third phase would involve a direct invasion by Russian troops. The fourth phase would involve battles on land, sea, air, and outer space. It is possible that Moscow would use biological, chemical, and nuclear weapons, and would use electromagnetic pulses to burn out all electronic devices.

A month before, another supposedly secret Bundeswehr document was presented. It stated that Germany was developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defense, could begin in the summer of 2025. The author of the material names the Suwalki Gap between Belarus and the Kaliningrad Region as the most likely location for a clash. According to the plan, on Day X, the NATO commander-in-chief will order the transfer of 300,000 troops to the eastern flank. Among them will also be 30,000 Bundeswehr soldiers. According to Bild, the escalation could begin in February 2024 with the start of an active Russian offensive on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). At the same time, by June, the situation would end with the retreat of the Ukrainian army.

In addition, a number of military experts in the West have stated that Russia has a scenario for attacking NATO. According to them, the Russian fleet will try to take control of the Arctic and, with the help of missiles, the North Atlantic.