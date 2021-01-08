The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Germany increased by 1,188 per day, this is the maximum rate for the entire epidemic in this country, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

During the day, 31,849 cases of infection were registered. The previous maximum in mortality was recorded on December 30 – 1129 cases.

It is clarified that due to the holidays in the country, fewer tests were carried out and not all cases of coronavirus were registered.

Earlier it was reported that the German authorities decided to extend the lockdown until January 31. The nationwide regime of severe restrictive measures began in the country on December 16 and was supposed to operate until January 10. In some regions of Germany, where the number of cases is higher, residents will be prohibited from moving further than 15 meters from their homes, without a good reason.