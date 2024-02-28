Bild published a four-stage scenario for a Russian attack on NATO

The German magazine Bild published a theoretical scenario for a Russian attack on NATO. Edition indicatedwhich was based on a government document presented to parliament.

Based on the scenario, the attack may consist of four phases. The first phase consists of a massive disinformation campaign in the media and social networks to split Western society. Cyber ​​attacks on critical infrastructure facilities are also possible.

During the second phase, Moscow will begin military maneuvers along NATO borders while increasing espionage and cyberattacks. The first satellites in space may be disabled and German chemical plants and nuclear power plants may be attacked.

The third phase will involve a direct invasion by Russian troops. The fourth phase is in battles on land, in water, in the air and in outer space. It is possible that Moscow will use biological, chemical and nuclear weapons, and use electromagnetic pulses to burn all electronic devices.

In January, Bild, citing an allegedly secret Bundeswehr document, reported that Germany was developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defense, could begin in the summer of 2025. The author of the material calls the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and the Kaliningrad region the most likely location of the collision.