CDU leader Merz proposed cutting social benefits to bring Germany out of the crisis

The German opposition parties of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) offered German Chancellor Olaf Scholz options for measures to lift the country out of the economic crisis, including limiting the size of social benefits. About it reports portal “1&1”.

First of all, the head of the CSU state group in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, and the leader of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, as an anti-crisis measure, proposed to Scholz to reduce the size of social payments, limiting them to 40 percent of net wages. They also called for lowering the electricity tax and providing German citizens with more flexible work schedules. “Our country faces a loss of wealth on an unprecedented scale,” the letter’s authors warn.

In total, the program of the leaders of the German opposition in Germany contains 12 proposals to lead the country out of the economic crisis. They are expected to be considered in the Bundestag next week.

Earlier, German opposition parties announced that they would not cooperate with a new party that criticizes arms supplies to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. For them, the new party “Sarah Wagenknecht Union – For Reason and Justice” is a combination of the ideas of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left Party.