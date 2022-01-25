The German authorities have notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine of their intention to evacuate part of the diplomatic corps and employees of the German embassy in Kiev. On Monday, January 24, it was reported on website Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

“As of January 24, only four states notified the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry of their intention to evacuate family members and some employees or allow them to voluntarily leave Ukrainian territory – the United States, Great Britain, Australia and Germany,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The document also notes that at present, the rest of the countries, the European Union, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the UN, NATO and representative offices of other international and regional organizations have stated that at the current stage there are no intentions to evacuate or reduce personnel, given the lack of sufficient reasons for this.

The evacuation is allegedly taking place against the backdrop of the continuing threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine. At the same time, such statements from the West began to sound more and more often after Moscow’s demand to stop the spread of NATO to the east and remove missile launchers from the borders of the Russian Federation.

So, on January 23, the US State Department ordered to begin the voluntary departure of part of the American diplomatic staff and members of the families of diplomats from the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the State Department issued recommendationin which American citizens were advised not to travel to the Russian Federation due to “continued tensions” on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The representative of the State Department pointed out that in the event of an escalation of tension in Ukraine, the United States authorities will not be able to take their citizens out of the country. As specified, Moscow “may create a false pretext for the invasion of Ukraine”, but “the intentions of the President of the Russian Federation remain unknown for sure.”

At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the decision of the State Department premature. According to the agency, in fact, there have been no fundamental changes in the security situation recently.

In turn, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov on January 24, commenting on the statement of the US Foreign Ministry on the evacuation of diplomats, stressed that the actions of the United States and NATO lead to an escalation of tension in Ukraine. He noted that a few days ago there was a stuffing that Russia was evacuating its diplomats, but in the end it all came down to the recommendation of the State Department.

On January 21, at the talks between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian minister urged the Secretary of State not to replicate speculation about alleged Russian aggression in Ukraine, but to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements.

On January 20, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed out that the US statements about the alleged preparation of a Russian offensive against Ukraine are being made in order to create an information cover for preparing their own large-scale provocations, including military ones, which could have the most tragic consequences for the regional and global security.

Earlier, the United States stated that Russia itself was preparing to evacuate the families of its diplomats from Ukraine in late December – early January. But the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation denied this information and reported that the Russian embassy in Kiev was operating as usual.

In recent weeks, a number of Western media reported on the alleged plans of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So, on January 7, The New York Times compiled and published a map with the alleged location of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected such data. On December 23, 2021, during a press conference, Vladimir Putin answered a question about alleged plans to invade Ukraine. According to him, because of such statements, one gets the impression that the Ukrainian side is preparing a new operation in the Donbass.