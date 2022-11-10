“Kommersant”: Germany is testing a new way to supply oil from Poland through the refinery in Schwedt

Germany has found a new way to supply oil – the country’s authorities are testing the Rosneft refinery in Schwedt, which was taken under control by the German government in September. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

The website of the RBB publication reports that the refinery in Schwedt, which until now received Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline, for the first time received European oil through Polish Gdansk.

It is noted that the German authorities began to look for alternative routes, including on the eve of the entry into force on December 5 of the European embargo on Russian oil supplies.

Sergei Kondratiev, deputy head of the economic department at the Institute of Energy and Finance, believes that Germany will be able to receive up to 10-12 million tons of oil per year through Poland, but the supply economy will deteriorate by two to three dollars per barrel due to rising transshipment costs. In addition, German refineries will also be forced to pay more for oil as Urals oil trades at a deep discount to Brent.

The rise in oil and gas prices during the current economic crisis will cost the German economy 110 billion euros, or 3 percent of GDP, between 2021 and 2023, with the bulk of the damage occurring in 2022. Such a scale of losses was voiced by experts from the Ifo Munich Institute for Economic Research.