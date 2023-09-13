German authorities decided to confiscate any sanctioned goods from Russians

Germany, among other European countries, decided to confiscate any sanctioned goods from Russians entering the state. About it it was said in the response of German customs to a request from a Russian citizen.

Personal items will be no exception. These include, for example, laptops, smartphones, cosmetics, jewelry, suitcases, etc. They may be confiscated, including for processing.

Why did Russians’ belongings begin to be confiscated at the border?

10 September European Commission (EC) confirmed interpretation of sanctions legislation in relation to Russian citizens, according to which entry with personal smartphones, vehicles and cosmetics can be regarded as prohibited import. Thus, European states have received official permission to seize any goods included in the sanctions list from entering and leaving Russians.

Later, the EC clarified that the confiscation of equipment and cars is only a recommendation for the 27 countries of the European Union (EU). They, in turn, must decide for themselves whether to follow them or not.

Lawyers explained, that the import of personal items into Europe has been equated to export, so there will be nothing illegal in the actions of customs officers, even if they take away expensive items. At the same time, the length of a tourist’s stay in the country does not matter – confiscation cannot be avoided, even if the person is traveling for several days.

Which countries supported the restrictions?

Finland was one of the first to respond to the recommendations of the European Commission. Despite the strict rules for the entry of Russians into the country, they decided not to restrict them from traveling in personal cars with Russian license plates. The Estonian authorities, on the contrary, banned the entry of Russian cars, making a decision after consultation with Latvia and Lithuania. The three countries considered that such restrictions are most effective when jointly imposing sanctions.

Nevertheless, Estonian customs will allow buses and motorcycles with Russian license plates to pass through

Germany promised to confiscate any sanctioned goods from incoming Russians. Customs will not make an exception for personal items such as smartphones or laptops. They may be confiscated, including for processing. However, later members of the Bundestag Eugen Schmidt, Kai Gottschalk, Jorn Koennig and Gerrit Huy on behalf of the AfD party called on the government to think about possible countermeasures from Russia.

Parliamentarians noted that other European countries refrain from confiscating cars with Russian license plates. At the same time, the Kremlin’s retaliatory measures will affect Germans to a greater extent than citizens of other countries, members of the Bundestag emphasized.

How to enter Europe by car

On September 12, the European Commission softened the instructions, recommending that special attention be paid mainly to cars. The ban includes cars and other vehicles for transporting less than ten people. They can be confiscated regardless of whether they are used for private or commercial purposes.

Despite this, Russians began to actively look for a way out of the situation and found a legal way to get to Europe by personal transport. To do this, the tourist will need a purchase and sale agreement concluded with a European.

You enter into a car purchase and sale agreement in Russia with a citizen of the European Union, and that’s it – the car is no longer subject to the ban. And the Russian is driving it by proxy Sergey Mrachkovskikhcustoms lawyer

He also noted that the car can be left in the parking lots of ground checkpoints. However, the lawyer added that he does not recommend doing this.

Citizens who are currently in Europe by car can return to their homeland through Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Norway – all of them allow travel through your territory to return to Russia. Lithuania did not officially give permission to leave, noting only that transit to Kaliningrad and back was possible.

What to do if your personal belongings are confiscated at customs

Citizens of the Russian Federation can still try to take phones, laptops, cosmetics and jewelry with them on trips, but they must prepare for the fact that they may be confiscated. In this case, lawyers advise filming and demanding documents on confiscation of property. After the incident, you must immediately contact law enforcement agencies, and then the court.

There were several cases in Germany [с конфискацией], and the people whose cars were taken from them united. Now there will be a full-fledged trial, and the court will be obliged to consider the arguments of the Russian people. He may consider the actions of German law enforcement officers to be an excess of the performer, he may consider this to be beyond the limits of the rights and opportunities granted by law Sergey Glandinlawyer, partner of BGP Litigation

At the same time, the specialist warned that the case could go to the Court of the European Union and remain on pause for at least a year and a half.

How Russia responded to the situation

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called the explanations of the European Commission on the ban on Russians importing cars, phones, suitcases, shampoos and other personal items into the European Union racist.

This is not a policy of sanctions, this is not a question of creating some additional benefits for the sinking economy of the European Union Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The Federation Council called the EC’s actions discrimination based on a passport. Senator Andrei Klishas believes that the lifting of new sanctions may be influenced by retaliatory restrictions for Europeans from Russia. The acting head of the Federal Customs Service, Ruslan Davydov, also thinks so. He described the ban on Russians entering the EU with their cars, smartphones and shampoos as complete chaos.