01/27/2024 – 18:43

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in several cities across the country, in the third consecutive weekend of protests against extremism. The events coincided with the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in several German cities this Saturday (27/01), the third consecutive weekend of protests against the extreme right and the growing popularity of the party far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

There were demonstrations in at least 30 cities in different states in Germany. In the largest of them, in Düsseldorf, capital of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, police reported that around 100,000 people participated.

The wave of demonstrations comes after the revelation of a meeting held in Potsdam with the participation of neo-Nazis and members of the AfD in which a plan for the mass deportation of millions of immigrants and “unassimilated citizens” was presented.

This Saturday's demonstrations coincided with the commemoration of International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, which marks the liberation of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Poland.

What happened at the protests?

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius participated in a demonstration in his hometown of Osnabrück, in northwest Germany, which brought together around 25,000 people, according to police.

In his speech, he warned about the dangers of the far right and said that democracy in the country is under pressure. Pistorius addressed in particular what he called the AfD's plans to change the system, citing the party's anti-immigration stance.

“This means nothing other than that they want to return to the dark times of racial madness, discrimination, inequality and injustice,” Pistorius told some 25,000 protesters.

He compared the Germany that the AfD was trying to create to Adolf Hitler's 3rd Reich. “Today we know better, we cannot allow history to repeat itself,” he said, to applause from protesters.

Kiel Mayor Ulf Kämpfer also addressed the approximately 10,000 protesters who joined the rally in the Baltic Sea port city's main square. “Our democracy is more stable than the democracy of 100 years ago, but let's not be too sure,” he said.

In Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, around 20,000 people participated, including Finance Minister Christian Lindner. There were also demonstrations in Kiel in the north of the country, as well as in Frankfurt, Lübeck and several other smaller cities and towns across Germany.

Why are Germans protesting?

The wave of protests was triggered by a report published on January 10 by the investigative journalism outlet Correctiv, which revealed that AfD members met with right-wing extremists in Potsdam in November to discuss the expulsion of immigrants and “unassimilated citizens.” .

Meeting participants discussed “remigration,” a term often used in far-right circles as a euphemism for the expulsion of immigrants and minorities.

News of the meeting shocked many in Germany at a time when the AfD is riding high in opinion polls. This year there will be three important state elections in eastern Germany, where the party's support is strongest and the party has a chance of electing its first governor.

In a video released this Saturday regarding the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the protests that have been taking place against the extreme right and “for democracy, respect and humanity”.

Recalling the defeat of Nazism, Scholz stated: “'Never again' requires all of us to be vigilant. Our democracy is not given by God. It is made by men.”

bl (dpa, epd, ots)