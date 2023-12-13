Scholz: the German budget for 2024 includes 8 billion euros of military aid to Ukraine

The German budget for 2024 includes eight billion euros of direct military assistance to Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz called this amount of support for Kyiv, writes Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Scholz made this statement following a meeting of representatives of the ruling coalition dedicated to resolving the budget crisis in the country. Following consultations, it was decided to maintain the amount of funds allocated, despite the risk of a budget deficit of 17 billion euros.

The German Chancellor also spoke about the allocation of six billion euros for Ukrainian refugees in Germany.

Earlier, Bild reported Germany's intention to double military assistance to Ukraine in 2024 from four to eight billion euros. Journalists received this information from sources in the German Ministry of Defense.