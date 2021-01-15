Germany issued a permit to build Nord Stream 2 in its waters in January-May 2021. Writes about it TASS with reference to the Federal Office for Shipping and Hydrography (BSH).

We are talking about laying pipes in the German exclusive economic zone, the total length of the section will be about 30 kilometers. According to the German regulator, the Nord Stream 2 AG gas pipeline operator can start construction work immediately.

The project operator required a new permit due to US sanctions and the refusal of the Swiss company Allseas to lay pipes in December 2019. It was for her vessels with a dynamic positioning system that a building permit was issued in the winter. After the company left the project, the Russian side had to switch to vessels with anchor positioning and receive a new permit.

Nord Stream 2 was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but this was prevented by Denmark, which for a long time did not agree on the route for the pipe to pass through its waters, and then the United States, which imposed sanctions against the participants in the construction. As a result, the launch of Nord Stream 2 was postponed to the turn of 2020-2021, however, the construction was also not completed on time. Now, according to unofficial data, the project is expected to be completed in June 2021.