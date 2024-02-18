Bild: Germany transferred unsuitable APC armored personnel carriers to Ukraine at inflated prices

German APC armored personnel carriers (APCs), which began being delivered to Ukraine in October last year, turned out to be unsuitable for the front line and combat. About it reports Bild.

According to the publication, the armored personnel carriers that Germany transferred to Ukraine have thin skins and do not have mine and fragmentation armor against artillery, rocket and mortar fire. Thus, APC armored personnel carriers protect only against hand weapons and are only suitable for work in the rear, the article notes. In addition, the deliveries were carried out at inflated prices, journalists say: the German government paid $600 thousand for each car, with its market value being $200 thousand.

As journalists found out, initially the German Ministry of Defense was choosing between light vehicles from FFG and heavy Fuchs from Rheinmetall. The first option was chosen as the most economical and accessible. In addition, the German Ministry of Defense stated that Kyiv did not require mine protection. An anonymous Ukrainian official told Bild that “of course we would like mine-protected vehicles,” but “the German side did not offer them.”

Journalists clarified that at the end of May Germany announced the transfer to Ukraine of 66 APC armored personnel carriers, which are produced by the German concern FFG. These 10-ton machines were developed in the USA and are produced in different countries around the world under an American license. Since October, Germany has transferred 48 such armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, none of them were assembled in Germany. “The German FFG transferred the order for all 66 vehicles to the American contractor The Armored Group (TAG). As a result, all armored personnel carriers were assembled at the TAG plant in the UAE,” the article says.

Earlier, the German concern Rheinmetall announced that already in 2024 it will begin producing armored personnel carriers (APCs) and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in Ukraine. The manufacturer expects Kyiv to be ready to sign the relevant contracts and begin production deployment.