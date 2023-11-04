BERLIN. Traffic at Hamburg airport was disrupted due to a “hostage situation”. The German police announced this. Local media report that there is an armed man (probably the father) with two children in the vehicle. “There is currently a large police operation on the tarmac at Hamburg Airport,” the police wrote on X. “We are on site with a large contingent of emergency services,” they added. Separately, the airport said on its website that takeoffs and landings “are not possible at the moment due to a police operation.” According to German media, a gunman drove through the security area on the runway, firing several shots into the air. There are two children in his vehicle, he reports.Bild’adding that the children’s mother had alerted police to a possible kidnapping shortly before the incident.