Climate activist Greta Thunberg has returned to participate in a protest together with a group of protesters near Lützerath, the village that will be torn down to make way for a coal mine. Spiegel reports this, quoting a Dpa photographer present at the event. Thunberg, along with a group of 60-70 people, sat near the edge of the open-pit Garzweiler lignite mine. The police surrounded the group and, as reported by the same authorities, the agents again used batons and pepper spray to remove the demonstrators from the area, where it is strictly forbidden to stop. Thunberg took part in the climate protection demonstration that started in Keyenberg near Lützerath, as reported by the dpa photographer. A spokesman for Thunberg said the Swedish activist was still in the region and would “participate in various activities”.

