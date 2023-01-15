Greta against the German government in the battle of Lutzerath over the colliery

Greta Thunberg joined a large-scale protest in Germany on Saturday to stop the demolition of a village to make way for the expansion of an open pit coal mine. Within days, much of the protesters’ encampment was cleared by police and its occupants evacuated from Luetzerath in western Germany.

A spokeswoman for the protest movement told AFP that between 20 and 40 climate activists are still in the village. Long abandoned by its original inhabitants, Luetzerath is set to disappear to make way for the expansion of the adjacent colliery open-air, one of the largest in Europe, managed by the energy company RWE.

The Swedish activist already visited the site on Friday. “Against evacuation – for an end to coal and climate justice”, is the call of the protest. Greta takes it out on the Greens in government for their “compromises” and gets in trouble the chancellor Olaf Scholz, already grappling with a thorny case within his government team.

The German defense minister, Christine Lambrecht, will in fact resign tomorrow. As Corriere della Sera writes, he has “for months been in the crosshairs of internal and external criticism of the government for his manifest inadequacy, lacking in credibility especially among the generals and ranks of the Bundeswehr, the federal army, the Social Democratic exponent leaves the office just a year after taking office.Her resignation is a debacle for Chancellor Scholz, who nevertheless tried to defend her to the last minute and who will now have to quickly find a successor (possibly another woman) in the delicate and drama created by the war in Ukraine”.

