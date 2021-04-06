Germany Greece will not forget the distomo massacre, Germany will still be required to pay EUR 289 billion in war reparations

There is no ambiguity about the brutality of the German occupation, but modern-day Germany has rejected claims for compensation.

Requirement is substantial: EUR 289 billion. So the Greek parliamentary committee has calculated. That’s how Germany should pay Greece war reparations for World War II occupation.

The sum is topical because on the morning of Tuesday, exactly 80 years have passed since Nazi Germany launched a major offensive in the Balkans.

The sixth day of April 1941 attacked Yugoslavia and Greece.

“Since 5.15 this morning, the German army has attacked our military forces,” Greek Radio reported the following morning, according to Helsingin Sanomat. “Our troops are defending the crust of the motherland.”

On April 7, 1941, Helsingin Sanomat reported on the German invasion of Yugoslavia and Greece.­

Germany frantically tried to claim that it was a defensive measure against the British army and for peace.

The HS refers to a note, a communication from Germany to Greece: “It is in the common interest of all European countries to keep England away from the mainland, it is the surest guarantee of peace in Europe.”

The German invasion was followed by an occupation that largely continued until the fall of 1944.

Anniversary on the eve, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the claims for war reparations had not been waived.

“The requirements are in place and will be pursued by all means,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Alexandros Papaioannou to the German news agency DPA. “In negotiations [korvauksista] would have a positive effect on the further development of Greco-German relations. “

The official position of Greece was covered by numerous German media, including the German Broadcasting Corporation Tagesschaunewscast as well Süddeutsche Zeitung-magazine.

The German government is the federal chancellor Angela Merkel down repeatedly rejected Greek claims in polite terms but clearly.

Different views in Germany have been put forward by the Greens and the Left Party Die Linke.

At the end of March, a debate was held in the German Bundestag on the approaching Memorial Day, and the Vice-President of the Bundestag Claudia Roth condemned Germany’s busy attitude towards Greece.

“I am ashamed that there is no such deal with European partners,” Roth said, but did not unequivocally support the payment of war reparations. Roth is one of Germany’s best-known long-line green politicians.

Modern Germany from this point of view, the problem is that billions in compensation for one European state would easily lead to claims from many others. The war crimes of Nazi Germany were so outrageous in nature and scale.

In the case of Greece, too, there is no ambiguity as to the brutality of the occupation.

Tens of thousands of Greek civilians died in the war. The German army Wehrmacht and SS troops repeatedly carried out massacres in retaliation for attacks by Greek partisans.

The best-known massacre was the Distomo massacre in June 1944. SS soldiers toured the small village of Distomo door to door and murdered 218 civilians – including babies.

In Greece the atrocities of Nazi Germany have been not only a pain point in history but also a fuel of domestic politics.

When one of Greece’s leading stubborn nationalists Panos Kammenos in 2012 he founded the new Independent Greeks party, he gave a founding speech at Distomo.

At least in the early 2010s, Kammenos repeatedly used the term “fourth kingdom” from Germany. At the end of the decade, he was for many years the Greek Minister of Defense.

“Germany intends to subject Europe to slavery, which it was unable to do in World War I or World War II,” Kammenos declared in December 2013.

Modern Germany and the rhetorical fasting of Nazi Germany was fueled by the escalating euro crisis in 2010, which led to economic discipline in Greece in particular.

Germany was its then finance minister Wolfgang Schäublen led by Europe’s leading proponents of economic discipline. Other EU countries and the International Monetary Fund lent Greece on tight terms, which included severe cuts.

In the most troubled years of the crisis, the Greek media spoke of Germany as an occupier, and Merkel and Schäuble were dressed in numerous obscene cartoons in Nazi uniforms.

Greece’s deep economic distress gave new impetus to war compensation claims, and in the Greek calculations, the compensation was coincidentally in the same order of magnitude as the hundreds of billions of euros in international funding received by Greece.

Over the years, Greek leaders have raised the issue of compensation in both formal and informal contexts, but Germany has not warmed up.