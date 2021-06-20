The ranking of the MotoGP Warm Up at Sachsenring saw Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) reiterate its authoritative candidacy for the race The Frenchman, with a hard-soft combination, lapped in 1’21.341. Place of honor for Pol Espargaró (Honda), constant throughout the session, and third position for Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR), both on medium-soft. Joan Mir (Suzuki), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha Petronas), Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda), Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) and Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) completed the top-10 ). Only 16th the poleman Johann Zarco, behind also Miguel Oliveira (12th) and Jack Miller (20th). Confirmed on great balance, with the whole grill included in a second and a half.

