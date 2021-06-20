The ranking of the MotoGP Warm Up at Sachsenring saw Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) reiterate its authoritative candidacy for the race The Frenchman, with a hard-soft combination, lapped in 1’21.341. Place of honor for Pol Espargaró (Honda), constant throughout the session, and third position for Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR), both on medium-soft. Joan Mir (Suzuki), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha Petronas), Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda), Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) and Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) completed the top-10 ). Only 16th the poleman Johann Zarco, behind also Miguel Oliveira (12th) and Jack Miller (20th). Confirmed on great balance, with the whole grill included in a second and a half.
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time
|Detachment
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|1: 21.341
|–
|2
|Pol Espargaró
|Repsol Honda Team
|1: 21.404
|+0.063
|3
|Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|1: 21.420
|+0.079
|4
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki ECSTAR team
|1: 21.522
|+0.181
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|1: 21.648
|+0.307
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|1: 21.736
|+0.395
|7
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|1: 21.761
|+0.420
|8
|Marc Márquez
|Repsol Honda Team
|1: 21.859
|+0.518
|9
|Jorge Martín
|Pramac Racing
|1: 21.870
|+0.529
|10
|Aleix Espargaró
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|1: 21.874
|+0.533
|11
|Valentino Rossi
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|1: 21.880
|+0.539
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|1: 21.952
|+0.611
|13
|Álex Rins
|Suzuki ECSTAR team
|1: 21.981
|+0.640
|14
|Luca Marini
|SKY VR46 Esponsorama
|1: 22.158
|+0.817
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
|1: 22.212
|+0.871
|16
|Johann Zarco
|Pramac Racing
|1: 22.296
|+0.955
|17
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Esponsorama Racing
|1: 22.337
|+0.996
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|1: 22.342
|+1.001
|19
|Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|1: 22.367
|+1.026
|20
|Jack Miller
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|1: 22.404
|+1,063
|21
|Álex Márquez
|LCR Honda Castrol
|1: 22.536
|+1.195
|22
|Iker Lecuona
|Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
|1: 22.855
|+1.514
