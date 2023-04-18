The German government plans to make Intel invest more than the initially planned 17 billion in chip manufacturing in Germany. Intel announced in March 2022 that it would invest 33 billion euros in the creation of a chip manufacturing industry in Europe: among them, a plant for the creation of semiconductors in Magdeburg. According to the Financial Times, Intel has asked the government for about 10 billion euros in subsidies, more than the 6.8 already insured. To comply, the German government has demanded that the company’s investments in the region increase. The money in question is part of the European fund EU Chips Act, 43 billion euros intended precisely to make the continent autonomous and competitive in the creation of chips and circuits for electronic devices. The EU has pledged to increase chip manufacturing on the continent by 9 to 20 percent by 2030. The Bragdeburg factory is expected to open in 2028 with 3,000 jobs. In Italy, the fund will bring 5 billion euros for the construction of a semiconductor assembly plant.