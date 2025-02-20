Germany celebrates parliamentary elections this Sunday, February 23. Great surprises are not expected in terms of vote percentages, but a few tenths up or down could have crucial consequences for the formation of the Government and their margin of fiscal maneuver. In any case, despite economic and political stagnation, the German stock market has had spectacular behavior in recent years, but still has the potential to evolve at least as the rest of European markets.

Surveys, which in that country usually have a notable degree of success, have been relatively stable time, with the CDU of centrode rightly ahead with about 30% of the vote, the AFD of extreme right consolidating about 20%, the social democrats of the SPD around 15% and the greens of 14%.

But the key is that The seat distribution will be significantly affected by three smaller games (the liberals, the leftist of Die Linke and his BSW split) They exceed or not the entrance threshold in the Bundestag (5% of the votes or victories in three constituencies). If they stay out, The CDU will be able to choose coalition partnerwithout the need for a tripartite. And the majority of two thirds would also be assured to reform the constitutional norm that constrains its fiscal policy.

But if at least two of them entered, it could force traditional parties to form A tripartite coalitionmore complicated, less operational and that would take months to remember. If they do, they would add a locking minority of a third of the seats for any budget reform or the margin of maneuver to increase military spending and infrastructure investments. So there is a lot at play given the weakness of growth and structural problems that they have their economic model.

In spite of everything, in the best possible example that the bags are not usually a reflection of the economic or domestic political situation, and what it quotes on The Dax is not “Germany SA”this index He revalued 20% in 2023, another 19% in 2024 And it has another impressive 13% in the first month and a half of this year. It is true that SAP information (which now weighs 18%) has almost tripled in this period, and has contributed close to a third of the entire progress. But there have been many others with very positive evolutions, which have managed to counteract chemical and car jams.

This low correlation of the German stock market is explained because, in addition, just The fifth part of the business volume of the Dax members comes from Germanywith about a 30% destined for the rest of Europe, almost the fourth part to North America, more than one 15% To China and about a tenth to the rest of the world, especially in emerging countries. Aided by the highest interest rates and the weakness of the euro, this explains the substantial improvement of sales and that the benefits of traded companies will increase 40% between 2022 and the current exercise.

Consequently, the strong upward trend in the German stock market has not translated into a dramatic expansion of the multiples. The per with the results planned this year is around 14xand with a growth that will be around 10% per year, it would return to 12.5x in 2026, with more than 3% in dividends. They are not demanding valuations given its sector composition so, as long as The benefits continue to evolve favorablythere would be a moderate bullish potential, at least as in the other European stock markets.

So we will have to be very attentive to the electoral result and its consequencesbut without losing sight of the fact that German actions depend much more on how the world goes than on their domestic situation.

