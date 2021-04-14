D.he EU wants to compensate for the temporary delivery stop for the Covid vaccine from Johnson & Johnson with another early delivery from Biontech / Pfizer. As the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in Brussels on Wednesday, her authority has agreed with the manufacturer that it will deliver a further 50 million cans to the EU from the delivery quota planned for the second half of the year by the end of June.

The additional delivery will start at the end of April, said von der Leyen. It should be divided among the member states according to their number of inhabitants. This means that around 9 million additional cans will be used in Germany.

The delivery volume of Biontech-Pfizer increased in the current quarter to 250 million cans, in the first quarter the companies delivered around 65 million cans. The total EU order to date is 600 million cans. The vaccine was developed by the Mainz-based biotech company Biontech in Mainz, but in the first production phase it was exclusively manufactured by the American Pfizer group, for example in its plant in Puurs, Belgium. Biontech now also has its own production facilities.

What will happen to Johnson & Johnson?

The commission said that the additional batches from Biontech / Pfizer would help stabilize the national vaccination schedules that had occurred due to the delay at Johnson & Johnson in the short term. The American manufacturer postponed the start of its deliveries to the EU, which was planned for this week, on Tuesday after the American health authority FDA ordered a vaccine for the United States. The reason was very isolated cases of thrombosis after vaccination with the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The EU Medicines Agency Ema is currently examining whether it can also demonstrate a causal relationship between the active ingredient and blood clots. In the case of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, she had found it in “extremely rare cases”, but only recommended that the side effect be included in the package insert.

According to the delivery schedule, Johnson & Johnson should deliver 55 million cans to the EU by the end of June. Depending on the extent of the now foreseeable delays at J&J, the early deliveries from Biontech / Pfizer are unlikely to completely make up for the gaps in the vaccination plans. This is particularly true because the vaccine, which is based on so-called mRNA technology, unlike the one from Johnson & Johnson, requires the administration of two doses of the vaccine.

The fact that the EU was able to secure so much additional vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer in the short term is obviously due to a large follow-up order negotiated with the company, which is intended to ensure the supply of the EU with vaccines for booster vaccinations as well as the vaccination of children. The contract will be negotiated shortly, said von der Leyen. It should cover the period between the end of this year and 2023 and have a volume of 1.8 billion cans.

That is almost as much as the EU has ordered from a total of six manufacturers and more than three times as many as the EU population. The EU countries, some of which had blocked an order from Biontech / Pfizer last summer because of the comparatively high price, this time apparently agree to the order – the (most expensive) vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna are too clearly proved to be the most effective and most unproblematic with regard to side effects.

mRNA technology takes precedence

Von der Leyen also said that in view of the experience gained so far, the EU Commission intends to focus its orders in the medium term primarily on vaccines based on mRNA technology. These include the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and that of the Tübingen manufacturer Curevac, whose approval is expected in May or June. Biontech / Pfizer is in the “pole position” because Moderna has low production capacities in the EU and Curevac is still lagging behind in development, it was said in EU circles.

Reports that the vaccines from AZ and J&J would be completely out of the running in the medium term were rejected in the EU Commission. The two vaccines – like the Russian Sputnik-V active ingredient – are based on a different technology that uses adenoviruses. An official said it was still far too early to make long-term decisions. Von der Leyen said further contracts with other manufacturers are expected to follow soon.

In the past, the EU Commission had been heavily criticized for the contracts it had concluded with vaccine manufacturers. In the new contracts, the previous bad experiences have been taken into account, it said in the authority. In this way, it will be ensured in future that production takes place in the member states. In addition, a producer not only has to conclude quarterly supply agreements, as before, but also those on a monthly basis. The EU wants to guarantee that the member states can plan their vaccinations better in the future.