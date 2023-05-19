Deutsche Wellei

Government reached agreement to reform the law on the subject, says newspaper. Proposal reduces from eight to five years the length of stay in the country to apply for a passport. Dual citizenship would also be allowed. Germany’s coalition government has reached an agreement to reform the country’s current citizenship law, according to German media. The bill put together by the German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, aims to significantly simplify and streamline the process of obtaining a German passport.

According to a report by the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, the minimum period for migrants living in the country to be entitled to apply for citizenship should be reduced from the current eight years to five years.

“We want the people who have become part of our society to also be able to help shape our country democratically,” Faeser told the paper. “This is also crucial to attracting the skilled workers that we urgently need,” he added.

In proven cases of “exceptional performance” of integration into the country, such as good language skills, provision of voluntary services to society or outstanding performance at work, naturalization will be possible after three years of living in Germany.

Children of foreign parents born in Germany should also be able to become German more quickly. The condition: that one of the parents has legally lived in the country for five years. Currently, this is only possible after eight years.

According to the German journal, seniors over 67 years old will be exempt from the written test proving their command of the German language during the process to obtain a passport. Instead, they may have their command of the language attested through an oral test.

Possibility of dual citizenship

One of the main planned changes is the end of the requirement to renounce previous citizenship in order to obtain a German passport. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the text of the bill finds that this legal principle no longer corresponds to everyday practice, since for years most naturalizations now take place without people having to give up other nationalities, due to a series of of exceptions to the rule.

The leader of the parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Dirk Wiese, told the Rheinische Post newspaper that an agreement is close. “Important details have already been practically cleared up,” he said. According to him, people who have proven to have committed anti-Semitic, racist, xenophobic or inhumane crimes should be excluded from the right to naturalization. “You can only obtain citizenship if you respect our system of values”, said the deputy, an expert in domestic politics.

The reform of the citizenship law is provided for in the coalition contract signed at the end of 2021 by the parties that make up the current government alliance, formed by social democrats, greens and liberals.

