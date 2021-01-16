Germany Germany’s largest party votes today for presidency – Friedrich Merz, a new direction, now arouses both deep anger and passion

The CDU presidential election on Saturday is a line election between Merkel’s legacy and the more right-wing line.

Berlin

German politics is at an exciting crossroads, which may sound familiar in Finland as well.

The moderate Conservative Party is wondering whether politics should be turned far to the right or whether to continue on the more liberal line. HS said on Thursday from the Coalition Party, which is considering the focus of its communication on the same issues.

In Germany, the reflection is on the election of the chairman of the CDU, the largest party in the Christian Democratic Union, and the new chairman may become the entire German chancellor as a result of the September 26 parliamentary elections.

However, that is not certain, as the Chancellor-designate may also come from the CDU’s sister party, the CSU.

The election result will, of course, determine which party will choose the Chancellor. The 35% supportive support of the CDU gives rise to the belief that the Chancellor’s party position will not change, even if Angela Merkel left out of politics.

Friedrich Merz, a member of the Bundestag, and Angela Merkel, Secretary-General of the CDU, at a session of the Bundestag in February 2000. In April of the same year, Merkel was elected party leader.­

The digital party meeting will elect a chairman on Saturday. The biggest line change option is represented by a lawyer who has worked in the corporate world for a long time Friedrich Merz, 65, who is at the same time trying to return to politics.

If Merz wins the presidential election, supporters of those who want a more right-wing policy and are disappointed with Merkel’s immigration policy will rejoice.

The other candidates are the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, 59, and the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Norbert Röttgen, 55. The selection situation is even.

Former Member of Parliament Merz has chaired the parliamentary group and is a Member of the European Parliament.

Linnéa Findeklee, 23, is a CDU active flagging strongly on behalf of Merz and more conservative Germany. He is studying medicine in another EU country but does not want to tell where. That’s because as a cutting-edge commentator on politics, he gets a lot of nasty, even threatening, messages.

Findeklee became active in politics in 2019, started tweeting and now discusses politics diligently and sharply on Twitter on a daily basis.

The reason for the political activation was the Migrant Crisis, which began in 2015. At first, Findeklee was open-minded, but over the years, he thinks there have been too many problems.

“I want to make sure that migration is no longer uncontrolled, but that we check and decide who is allowed to come to our country and who is not.”

Linnéa Findeklee represents the young wing of the CDU who wants their party off the “demar line”.­

Findekle believes that turning the CDU to a new line would also prevent the rise of the populist AfD, known for its far-right connections.

Actually, there is no talk in Germany of a “right-wing” line, as the word has a bad echo because of history. The return of conservatism is longed for as a counterweight to leftism.

“Germany has not become too‘ liberal ’. German society is liberal, and good so. I actually conservative-liberal. In Germany, they are not opposites of each other. The problem is that in many things too much has gone to the left, ”Findeklee explains.

Merkel has made the CDU demarches, she says. The rise of AfD is also being countered by the CDU in a heated debate over public service broadcasters.

“Taxpayer money is being used to turn anti-capitalist leftist activism,” Findeklee charges.

On January 8, Friedrich Merz appeared with his rivals Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen in a debate.­

Merzin speeches on migration policy have varied depending on the audience. In early December, he was a guest at the Zoom event for foreign correspondents, where he said he would particularly like to improve controls at the EU’s external borders.

The EU’s external borders are controlled by Frontex, and there is a humanitarian crisis at the Bosnian-Croatian border, according to media reports. Migrants seeking to enter the EU are in the skies in winter conditions. The issue has received a lot of attention in Germany, and Merz commented on the situation early in the year, saying that Germany should not take immigrants out of camps.

“This humanitarian catastrophe will not be resolved by saying: come all to Germany. This road is no longer open, ”Merz said.

So far, the CDU has not allowed the government to help immigrants free from camps in Germany, but Merz’s trademark is harsh rhetoric.

At the moment, the forecast looks like the CDU would be in the same government as the Greens after the next election. The Greens clearly want a more permissive immigration policy. The CDU now looks with confidence on Austria, where the Conservatives and Greens have managed to reconcile with the same government.

“Differences of opinion should then be discussed,” Merz said in early December.

CDU the women’s organization has stood in the presidential election against Merz – whichever, Röttgen or Laschet would be better. Last week, the topic tags #FrauenGegenMerz and #MenschenGegenMerz, ie women and people against Merz, spread on German Twitter.

Many dread Merz not only because of his outspoken rhetoric and values, but also because of his arrogant and open elitism. It is often mentioned that he is a millionaire using a private machine.

According to Findekle, Merz does not want to polarize but to move political discourse from the extremes to the center.

“Criticism shows that our democracy is still vibrant,” he points out.

For Findekle, in addition to immigration policy, another big reason to support Merz is the market economy.

“Germany has fallen from a world champion to a lower position in the economy. Germany should be more attractive for business and innovation, ”he says.

Of course, the strengthening of the market economy is also emphasized by other candidates, and immigration policy is not a foreign theme either. The election of chairman has been loaded into a fierce imagination struggle.

Friedrich Merz and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer sat side by side at a German-American conference in Berlin in the summer of 2019.­

Merz also aspired to chair the CDU in the previous presidential election in 2018. At that time, Merkel’s favorite was narrowly chosen for the position. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbaeur, who, after more than a year of bluffing, announced his resignation.

The election of the President has now been postponed since April last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the CDU has completed its digital operating model, it has declared itself a pioneer of digital on the German party field.

It is, therefore, the first party to associate personal elections with a remote meeting. However, the election will be delivered by letter and the income statement will not be completed until January 22nd.