Germany | Germany’s economy grew unexpectedly in the third quarter

Germany’s GDP growth beat analysts’ expectations in the third quarter. Experts still expect a recession in the near future.

Germany’s the economy fared better than expected in the third quarter of the year, reports the news agency Reuters.

Germany’s seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, while in a Reuters preliminary survey GDP was predicted to decrease by 0.2 percent.

Compared to the third quarter of last year, Germany’s gross domestic product rose by 1.2 percent. According to Reuters, analysts expected annual GDP growth to remain at 0.8 percent.

In the second quarter of the year, Germany’s gross national product grew by 0.1 percent from the previous quarter.

Germany’s Statistics Finland describes in its publication that the German economy managed to keep afloat despite the difficult situation in the global economy. It mentions, among other things, the effects of the corona pandemic, supply chain disruptions, rising prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to Statistics Finland, the better-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter was mainly based on private consumption.

“The German economy kept its head above water. Or to put it another way: the spirit is still alive in an old dog,” said VP Bank’s chief economist Thomas Gitzel for Reuters.

However, he noted that the burden on the coming quarters is huge, and the third quarter numbers only delayed the arrival of the recession in Germany and the eurozone.

There is no single widely accepted measure or set of criteria for the economy sinking into recession, but one of the technical signs of a recession has been the contraction of the gross domestic product for two consecutive quarters.

of LBBW Bank Jens-Oliver Niklasch assessed to Reuters that the economy would seem to sink into recession in the winter, but the recession may not be as bad as initially feared.

Size the inflation burdening the economy of the euro area, i.e. the general rise in prices, has continued quite rapidly in Germany as well.

According to data published by the country’s Statistics Finland on Friday, the inflation rate in Germany is expected to be 10.4 percent in October.

The inflation rate according to the harmonized consumer price index of the euro area is expected to be even faster, 11.6 percent compared to the same time last year.